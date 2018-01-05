Skip Bayless Believes There’s ’75 Percent Chance’ Bill Belichick Will Leave Patriots

Are Bill Belichick’s days with the New England Patriots numbered?

An article by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham published Friday details a supposed power struggle involving the Patriots head coach, team owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady. It doesn’t paint a pretty picture and has led to speculation over whether the end could be near for New England’s successful trio.

Skip Bayless said Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he wouldn’t be surprised if Belichick leaves the Patriots after their current playoff run. In fact, Bayless’ “gut feeling” tells him there’s a “75 percent chance” Belichick isn’t with New England next season.

"Gut feeling I'll go 75% chance Bill Belichick is not in New England next year." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/qXQ3gnOjki — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 5, 2018

So, what would Belichick do?

Well, he could take a year off or maybe even retire. But what if Belichick wants to continue coaching elsewhere to prove himself without Kraft and Brady?

Bayless threw out several potential landing spots in the video above, but he believes the New York Giants make the most sense, although the Big Apple seems like less of an option now that the G-Men hired a new general manager in Dave Gettleman.

"I'm not going to be surprised if Bill Belichick is coaching elsewhere, and the most obvious landing spot for him right now would be the New York Giants."@RealSkipBayless on reports of tension within the Patriots organization pic.twitter.com/yAlIpoCLbP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 5, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images