Skip Bayless Believes This Tight End Is Better Than Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is widely considered the best tight end in the NFL.

But Skip Bayless isn’t quite buying into that narrative any longer, because he thinks very highly of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Although Gronkowski might go down as the greatest tight end in league history when all is said and done, Bayless said Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he believes Kelce is Kansas City’s best player and even “a little better now” than Gronk, who just earned First-Team All-Pro honors with the New England Patriots for the fifth time in his illustrious career.

"Travis Kelce is the Chiefs best player… He's a little better now than Rob Gronkowski." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/JwsJlf9lYQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 8, 2018

Kelce led all tight ends during the regular season with 83 receptions while Gronkowski caught 69 passes. Gronkowski’s 1,084 receiving yards were tops among tight ends, narrowly edging Kelce’s 1,038. Both recorded eight touchdown catches.

It’s a toss-up, with Gronkowski perhaps the more dominant force when healthy. But Bayless, while discussing the future of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid following Kansas City’s playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, is impressed by Kelce’s style, which reminds him a little bit of his FS1 colleague/Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images