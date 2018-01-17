Skip Bayless Blasts Isaiah Thomas For Controversy Surrounding Tribute Video

Boy is Skip Bayless upset with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas’ tribute video at TD Garden was supposed to happen Feb. 11, the same night as Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement, but widespread backlash prompted the former Boston Celtics star to request a video no longer be played.

And even though it was on Thomas’ request the video get removed, Bayless took aim at him with a vociferous rant targeting Thomas and his role in Celtics folklore.

Take a listen:

"@PaulPierce34 led the Celtics to two Finals and they won one against Kobe and company. He's not Kobe Bryant, but to those people in Boston, he's cherished the way Kobe is cherished in Los Angeles." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/4xx06Hmz6v — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 17, 2018

We can’t help but think he had the “Me, Myself and Isaiah” one-liner queued up for years.

It’s incredible this story has ballooned to what it is now, but regardless of the video situation, what will be interesting to see now is the reception Thomas gets in February.

