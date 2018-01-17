Skip Bayless Offers Tom Brady-Michael Jordan Comparison Before AFC Championship

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday with the right to play for their sixth Super Bowl title hanging in the balance.

Brady has shown throughout his career that he has an uncanny ability to pull motivation from the slightest things in order to bury opponents, much like a GOAT in a different sport: Michael Jordan.

While Brady has a chance to match Jordan in number of championships with a win in Super Bowl LII, should the Patriots get there, FS1’s Skip Bayless sees another way the two sports icons are alike.

Bayless explained Tuesday on “Undisputed” that Jalen Ramsey’s guarantee the Jaguars are going to beat New England and win the Super Bowl most likely awakened the part of Brady that is most like Jordan.

"@JalenRamsey's got @DeionSanders' potential… But there's one man in sports right now you do not mess with and it's that guy up in Foxborough, who is Michael Jordan in a very different, extremely misleading package." —@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/8mugHhZT8w — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 16, 2018

Bayless’ comparison is an apt one, as both Brady and Jordan possess unrivaled competitive fire and the ability to tear an opponents’ heart out in the biggest games.

And TB12 can match His Airness in titles with two more wins.