Skip Bayless Unleashes on ‘Diva’ Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James In Twitter Rant

If you’ve listened to Skip Bayless over the past seven years, you know he loves nothing more than bagging on LeBron James’ team, whichever one that might be.

And so naturally, Isaiah Thomas, James’ new teammate, has found himself in Bayless’ crosshairs.

The All-Star point guard made his Cleveland Cavaliers debut Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and although he sat out Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics — much to the dismay of Stephen A. Smith — Thomas still got a standing ovation from the Celtics faithful.

But Thomas requested that the Celtics not air his tribute video until the teams meet Feb. 11 so that his family can attend, which irked Celtics legend Paul Pierce who will have jersey retired that day.

And after Pierce voiced his displeasure with Thomas intruding on his night, Bayless unleashed on Thomas via Twitter, calling the 28-year-old guard a “diva.”

Paul Pierce is right: He shouldn't have to share his jersey retirement night with ANYBODY. He was a far more valuable Celtic than Isaiah Thomas. Besides, IT honored himself last night by coming out late in 1st quarter, knowing full well he'd get a standing O & upstage the game. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2018

Isaiah Thomas had his night last night. Forget the video tribute, Celtics. Move on. Force I.T. to move on & become a Cav. This little man just might be a bigger diva than LeBron, who will struggle to juggle I.T.'s enormous ego. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2018

Now LeBron finds himself in a tricky situation. If Isaiah Thomas starts shoot-shoot-shooting and scoring, & the Cavs start winning again, LeBron will lose his MVP shine and momentum. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2018

Then he turned his attention to James, doubling down on an earlier claim that he quit on his team Wednesday.

Please explain how LeBron played a tremendous 1st half last night, then looked out of it in 3rd quarter (1-6, two missed layups), then sat entire 4th quarter. Has he been playing way too many minutes this yr and got tired? Or did he give up on his sorry-shooting teammates? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2018

LeBron came into last night's game LEADING THE LEAGUE IN MINUTES PLAYED IN HIS 15TH SEASON!!! What's he DOING? Building career stats is the only way he'll make a case against MJ. But how will he be fresh for the playoffs? Now it's stats over titles? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2018

Leave it to Bayless to liven up a Thursday with some scorching takes.