Skip Bayless Unleashes on ‘Diva’ Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James In Twitter Rant

If you’ve listened to Skip Bayless over the past seven years, you know he loves nothing more than bagging on LeBron James’ team, whichever one that might be.
And so naturally, Isaiah Thomas, James’ new teammate, has found himself in Bayless’ crosshairs.
The All-Star point guard made his Cleveland Cavaliers debut Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and although he sat out Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics — much to the dismay of Stephen A. Smith — Thomas still got a standing ovation from the Celtics faithful.
But Thomas requested that the Celtics not air his tribute video until the teams meet Feb. 11 so that his family can attend, which irked Celtics legend Paul Pierce who will have jersey retired that day.
And after Pierce voiced his displeasure with Thomas intruding on his night, Bayless unleashed on Thomas via Twitter, calling the 28-year-old guard a “diva.”
Then he turned his attention to James, doubling down on an earlier claim that he quit on his team Wednesday.
Leave it to Bayless to liven up a Thursday with some scorching takes.
