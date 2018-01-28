‘SNL’ Roasts Fans Of Patriots, Eagles With Eerie Super Bowl Joke

The fan bases of both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are extremely passionate, sometimes to a fault.

Patriots fans often catch heat for their excessive cockiness, while the Eagles faithful has a reputation of being flat-out crazy, a notion that only was furthered following their wild antics after Philly won the NFC Championship Game.

Ahead of the Patriots-Eagles clash in Super Bowl LII, “Saturday Night Live” decided to poke fun at the two fan bases and managed to call attention to arguably the NFL’s most pressing issues in the process.

Check out the roasting from the “Weekend Update” segment in the video below. The clip begins at the 0:27 mark.

Yikes.

It’s not a total shocker that the zing came from Colin Jost, as the co-head writer is a Staten Island native and a big New York Giants fan.

We have a feeling that Pats and Birds fans alike, as well as the league, won’t find the burn all that amusing.

