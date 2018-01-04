Snowed In? There’s Plenty To Watch On NESN During Thursday’s Blizzard

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

If the winter storm has you confined to your couch Thursday, fear not. Grab some hot cocoa, wrap up in a blanket and tune in to NESN for a full day of programming featuring your favorite teams.

It all begins with the two-hour rebroadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. There also will be looks back on Bruins and Boston Red Sox history with Bobby Orr and Carl Yastrzemski, plus new episodes of “Behind the B” and the “Ultimate Bruins Show” — and more!

Check out the full schedule below.

Full schedule (all times ET)

10 a.m.: Bruins in Two: Bruins at New York Islanders (from Tuesday)

Noon: Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins

1 p.m.: Red Sox Report: Carl Yastrzemski Part 1

1:30 p.m.: Red Sox Report: Carl Yastrzemski Part 2

2 p.m.: Red Sox Report: 11 Wins in ’07

2:30 p.m.: Red Sox Report: The Sounds of ’17

3 p.m.: On Course with Andy Brickley: Jim Rice

3:30 p.m.: On Course with Andy Brickley: Tom Werner

4 p.m. ACC Basketball: Clemson at Boston College

5:30 p.m.: Behind the B

6 p.m.: Ultimate Bruins Show

6:30pm Bruins Face-Off LIVE

7 p.m.: Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

9:30 p.m.: Bruins Overtime LIVE

10 p.m.: NESN Sports Today

10:30 p.m.: Behind the B

11 p.m.: NESN Sports Today

11:30 p.m.: Dining Playbook with Billy & Jenny

Don’t forget, the NESN broadcast schedule is always accessible here.