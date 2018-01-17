Ronaldinho, Brazil, Barcelona Soccer Legend, Retires With Global Praise

It’s official: Ronaldinho’s soccer exploits now belong to the ages.
The Brazil and FC Barcelona legend retired from the sport Tuesday, with his announcement prompting an outpouring of praise from all corners of the soccer world. Ronaldinho’s former teams and current and former players used social media to send the 2004 and 2005 FIFA World Player of the Year their thanks and best wishes as his soccer career ends at age 37.
Following his move to Europe from Brazilian club Gremio, Ronaldinho represented Paris Saint-Germain between 2001 and 2003 and FC Barcelona between 2003 and 2008. PSG shared on Twitter some highlights of his stint with the team, while FC Barcelona shared a photo with a simple message.
Ronaldinho scored one of his greatest-ever goals with Chelsea, which relived his 2005 strike against the Blues in the UEFA Champions League.
Current stars Neymar and Paulo Dybala also expressed their gratitude to Ronaldinho.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard describes Ronaldinho as otherworldly in his Instagram post.
Even Pele, soccer’s king, took a moment to honor Ronaldinho.
Game recognize game.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP