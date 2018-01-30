South Carolina Governor Declares Super Bowl Sunday ‘Stand For The Flag Day’

Henry McMaster wants his state’s residents to use their legs on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Governor of South Carolina declared Sunday, Feb. 4, as “Stand For The Flag Day” in a proclamation he issued Tuesday. McMaster linked saluting the United States flag during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the support of the nation’s troops.
Standing for the flag was a hot-button issue during the NFL season, as a number of players knelt or made other gestures during the playing of the national anthem largely in protest of police violence against minorities, and economic and racial inequality. The players’ demonstrations drew the ire of president Donald Trump and other politicians.
McMaster now is using the country’s biggest television event to hammer home his point.
