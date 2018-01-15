Stars’ Stephen Johns Nets Nice-Looking Goal Despite Bruins’ Solid Defense

Neither the Boston Bruins nor the Dallas Stars were able to score a goal in the first period Monday afternoon at TD Garden. The Stars came out blazing in the second period, though.

Dallas scored the game’s first two goals in the middle frame, with Stephen Johns opening the scoring with a wrist shot past Boston goaltender Anton Khudobin. The Bruins actually played strong defense in transition, but Johns’ rocket proved too much.

To see Johns’ impressive goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images