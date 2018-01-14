Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Says He Won’t Retire After Loss To Jaguars

Did Sunday mark the last time we see Ben Roethlisberger in an NFL game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback on multiple occasions has hinted that he might retire after this season. And after his team’s shocking AFC Divisional Round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Roethlisberger was asked whether he plans to return next season.
Here’s what the 35-year-old had to say, via WPXI-TV’s Chase Williams:
Well, that settles that.
Roethlisberger, at times, looked like a quarterback on his last legs this season. But he wound up putting together another strong campaign, finishing with 4,251 passing yards to go along with 28 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He’ll begin the 2018 season at 36 years old.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
