Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey Shoves Ref, Somehow Doesn’t Get Ejected

Maurkice Pouncey caught a big break Sunday afternoon.

A mini scuffle broke out during the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. And at one point, Pouncey lost his cool and blatantly shoved an official.

The Steelers center wasn’t ejected, though.

Here’s the play:

#Steelers talkative Center Maurkice Pouncey pushed a ref right off, should've been ejected. Got lucky.pic.twitter.com/PA1dEATOZJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 14, 2018

That’s certainly not the kind of composure you want to see during a playoff game.

But should Pouncey have been tossed? You certainly could make the case, as players who contact officials typically are thrown out for such offenses.

That said, perhaps the refs afforded Pouncey some leeway given the importance of the game — the incident took place in the first quarter, after all — which admittedly is refreshing.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images