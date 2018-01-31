Stellar Performance Of Goalie John Gibson Has Kept Ducks Afloat

After some time off for All-Start break, the Boston Bruins are back at TD Garden Tuesday night to face off against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks are right on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, but thanks to the remarkable performance of goalie John Gibson on multiple occasions this season, Anaheim is in striking distance of a playoff spot.

For more on Gibson, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via January 21, 2018; Anaheim, CA, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) defends the goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports