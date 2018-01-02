Stephen A. Smith Becomes Unhinged When Discussing Jon Gruden-Raiders Report

Photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images

You may have heard that Jon Gruden reportedly could be the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders and his contract potentially could include an ownership stake in the franchise.

The Raiders parted ways with head coach Jack Del Rio on Sunday after the team finished a disappointing 6-10 in what was supposed to be the season they challenged the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for AFC supremacy.

While Gruden has yet to officially accept a contract, if an ownership stake is involved it would be the first time in NFL history that a standing head coach was also a part owner of a franchise. And it also would have to be approved by 24 of the 32 current NFL owners in order to be finalized.

And Stephen A. Smith, for one, thinks that’s completely insane.

The boisterous ESPN commentator absolutely lost his mind when discussing the report Tuesday on “First Take,” saying that if Bill Belichick, Bill Walsh and Bill Parcells don’t have ownership stake then neither should Gruden.

We can’t really explain the logic, but go ahead and watch for yourself.

Settle down, Stephen A.

While Gruden hasn’t coached in nine seasons, he certainly would be an upgrade from Del Rio who was unable to get the most out of an offense that includes Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.