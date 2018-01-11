Stephen A. Smith Believes This ‘Sleeper’ Team Could Take Down Celtics

Most people believe the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors (and maybe the Washington Wizards) present the biggest challenges to the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

But is there another team in the east who could rise up and shock the C’s come playoff time?

Stephen A. Smith sure thinks so, and no, it’s not the Milwaukee Bucks. Watch him make a kinda-sorta bold prediction during ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Thursday:

The Miami Heat? Really?

It’s not crazy — not even a little bit.

Miami has beaten the Celtics in two out of the three games the teams have played this season, and one of those victories ended Boston’s 16-game winning streak. Furthermore, the Heat — who’ve won nine of their last 11 games — are 24-17 and currently hold the fourth-best record in the east.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports