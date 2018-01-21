Stephon Gilmore Seals Patriots Win With Great Pass Breakup To Deny Jaguars Comeback

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has received plenty of criticism for not living up to his five-year, $65 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2017, but fans probably won’t be giving him grief anytime soon after his clutch play to seal the team’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

With the Jaguars facing a 4th-and-15 with less than two minutes remaining in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium, Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles targeted wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

Gilmore was in perfect position, though, and he got a hand to the ball to break up the pass and give New England the ball back.

Stephon Gilmore earns his entire contract in one play pic.twitter.com/WlfS1E3DUI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018

The Patriots picked up a first down on the ensuing possession and wasted the clock to secure a 10th Super Bowl appearance.