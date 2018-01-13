Still-Bitter Steelers Fan Drags James Harrison Jersey Behind Their Car

Photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers fans clearly aren’t ready to forgive James Harrison.

The longtime Steelers linebacker angered his fans and his former teammates when he signed with the New England Patriots in late December. Some fans went so far as to burn their Harrison jerseys over the 39-year-old’s perceived betrayal.

You think fans have come to their senses since the calendar turned to 2018? Not a chance.

Check out these pictures of a Pittsburgh fan dragging their Harrison Jersey behind their Chevrolet Impala:

Looks like someone isn't letting go … pic.twitter.com/fs9VLAB1GN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2018

The salt is real.

It’s hard to fault Steelers supporters for being upset over Harrison — the franchise’s all-time sacks leader — joining the arch-rival Patriots. Still, maybe they should take time to hear Harrison’s side of the story.