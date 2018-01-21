Stipe Miocic Cements Legacy As Heavyweight ‘GOAT’ After UFC 220 Win

BOSTON — Stipe Miocic made history at UFC 220 by becoming the first UFC heavyweight fighter ever to successfully defend his championship belt three times.

After the thrilling bout, NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava and Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discussed how Miocic’s unanimous decision victory over Francis Ngannou cemented his legacy as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time.

They also discussed Daniel Cormier’s explosive victory over Volkan Oezdemir in the UFC light heavyweight title fight, as well as Calvin Kattar, Rob Font and Kyle Bochniak all finding success in their home state of Massachusetts.

Watch the video above to see NESN.com’s full UFC 220 post-fight analysis from TD Garden.

