‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Returns As ‘WWE Raw’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary

World Wrestling Entertainment celebrated its 25th anniversary of “Monday Night Raw” with a star-studded episode live from the both the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center on Monday night.

USA’s flagship show honored the occasion by bringing multiple former superstars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall and many more.

Naturally, it was Austin who stole the show in his return to the squared circle, as he and WWE chairman Vince McMahon renewed their historic rivalry in the opening segment. As you might expect, the segment ended with Austin getting the better of McMahon and then drinking a whole bunch of beer.

The show also featured “The Undertaker” who is the last active competitor to have appeared on the inaugural episode. The show alternated between both venues as the Manhattan Center was the original location of the first episode of “Monday Night Raw” back on Jan. 11, 1993.

The 25-year anniversary show marked the 1,286th episode of “Monday Night Raw” making it the longest-running episodic show in the history of cable television.

