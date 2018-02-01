Suns’ Isaiah Canaan Suffers Horrific Ankle Injury On Layup Attempt

A scary scene took the collective wind out of Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday night.

Late in the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, Suns guard Isaiah Canaan’s drive to the basket was matched with an awkward fall to the floor, resulting in a gruesome lower-leg injury.

WARNING: Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a horrible injury driving to the rim… (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/ezKJj5Kcb0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 1, 2018

Shortly after Canaan was carted off the floor, the Suns released the veteran guard’s official injury.

INJURY UPDATE:

Isaiah Canaan is out with a left ankle fracture. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 1, 2018

Canaan’s incident is fairly similar to that of Gordon Hayward, who suffered an equally scary ankle, lower-leg injury five minutes into the Boston Celtics’ regular-season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17. Canaan — much like Hayward — probably is headed to a lengthy rehab and recovery process.

