Super Bowl LII Media Day Live Stream: Watch 2018 Opening Night Online

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LII week kicks off Monday night with Opening Night, also known as Media Day, at XCel Energy Center.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will meet the media and take questions about everything, many of which won’t have anything to do with Sunday’s showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last season’s event between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons was pretty tame, but the Eagles could add some excitement this year.

Here’s how to watch both teams participate in Opening Night.

When: Patriots at 8:10 p.m. ET, Eagles at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV