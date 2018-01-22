Super Bowl LII Odds: Patriots Open As Touchdown Favorite Over Eagles

Photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images

No team in the NFL won more games than the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but they’ll still be underdogs for the third consecutive game in Super Bowl LII.

The New England Patriots currently sit as 6-point favorites over the Eagles, according to Bovada. However, it probably won’t stay at that number for long.

Bookmaker.eu already has the line down to Patriots -5.5, while OddsShark indicates the line is already down to 5. If the moneyline is more your thing, the best price you can get the Patriots at right now is -210(BetOnline) while the Eagles are still listed as 2-to-1 underdogs on TopBet at the moment.

The total currently stands at 48 points pretty much across the board.

There figures to be plenty of change as the money starts to roll in, too. Presumably, early Eagles money drove down the line at some shops, as SportsInsights.com has 53 percent of the spread bets coming in on the Eagles right now. If that number continues to climb, expect the spread to fall, which would offer a pretty enticing number for Patriots backers.

The Patriots opened as 9-point favorites for the AFC Championship Game, but uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady’s injured right hand brought that line down about a point by kickoff Sunday. The Eagles covered and obviously won outright as 3-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship. Philly, who lost starting quarterback and MVP candidate Carson Wentz late in the season, also was an underdog in the divisional round but beat the Atlanta Falcons.