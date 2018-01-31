Super Bowl Odds: Recap, Betting Lines Of Popular Patriots-Eagles Props

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

While most Super Bowl LII prop bets focus on the gridiron action, wagering on off-field Super Sunday activities steadily has gained in popularity in recent years.

This weekend will be no different, with a full menu of Super Bowl props covering everything from the start of the singing of the national anthem until the winning coach receives his customary Gatorade shower following Sunday’s matchup at US Bank Stadium.

Multi-platinum recording artist P!nk will open the evening with the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner. Born and raised in the Philadelphia suburb of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Pink is a self-proclaimed lifelong Eagles fan, but is expected to leave her allegiances on the sideline during her rendition of the national anthem.

The odds of the 38-year-old wearing an Eagles jersey or hat during her performance are pegged at an underdog +170, while a bet on Pink mentioning the Eagles by name during or after her performance sit at +150. Pink is also expected to deliver a flawless performance, and is a -500 favorite to not forget or omit any lyrics.

One of the most popular Super Bowl props bets focuses on the outcome of the coin toss. Tails has prevailed in each of the past four Super Bowl contests, and five of the past six big games involving the Patriots. However, the odds on Sunday’s coin flip are a toss-up, with -105 odds available on both heads and tails. In addition, both Philadelphia and New England sport equal -105 odds to win the toss.

Justin Timberlake will be hoping to bury the memory of his performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII when he returns to perform at this year’s halftime show. The Grammy Award winner caused a controversy dubbed as “Nipplegate” after causing Janet Jackson’s now-famous wardrobe malfunction at the conclusion of their performance 14 years ago.

With the odds of Nipplegate being mentioned during Sunday’s broadcast listed at a lengthy +500 on the Super Bowl halftime show props, the focus is expected to be squarely placed on Timberlake’s performance. The odds of Timberlake opening the show with his current hit “Filthy” are pegged at +165, with familiar hits “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “SexyBack” listed at +225 and +400, respectively.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been showered with clear Gatorade following three of his five previous Super Bowl wins, but a lime/green/yellow shower leads the odds at +225, followed by orange at +250, and red at +275, while clear trails at +375.