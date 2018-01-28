Super Bowl Week Schedule: Patriots, Eagles Will Be Busy In Minneapolis

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots’ No. 1 priority over the next seven days will be preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, their opponent in Super Bowl LII.

But since Super Bowl week annually is the biggest sports media week of the year, both teams also have a host of other obligations to attend to once they arrive in Minneapolis.

Here’s a quick look at the off-the-field schedule for both teams (all times Eastern):

Monday

9 a.m.: Patriots send-off rally outside The Hall at Patriot Place

10:30 a.m.: Patriots’ flight to Minneapolis departs from TF Green Airport in Providence

7:10 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.: Patriots meet the media at Super Bowl Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Eagles meet the media at Super Bowl Opening Night

Tuesday

11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.: Patriots media availability at the Mall of America

12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Eagles media availability at the Mall of America

Wednesday

10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Eagles media availability at the Mall of America

4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Patriots media availability at the Mall of America

Thursday

10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Eagles media availability at the Mall of America

4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Patriots media availability at the Mall of America

Sunday

6:30 p.m.: Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Monday, Feb. 5

8:30 a.m.: News conference with winning team and Super Bowl MVP trophy presentation