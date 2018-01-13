Tennessee Weatherman Awkwardly Warns Patriots About ‘Hurricane Mariota’

The New England Patriots apparently will have to try to fend off a natural disaster Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Well, at least one Tennessee weatherman believes so.

Ahead of the Patriots’ division-round game against the Titans, meteorologist Jared Plushnick of WKRN in Nashville tried to hype up local fans by warning the defending Super Bowl champions about “Hurricane Mariota.”

Check out the faux forecast in the clip below:

This is a PSA pic.twitter.com/q9vo7d5ore — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) January 11, 2018

A Deflategate joke? Really?

While Mariota’s skill set can be troublesome for opposing defenses, the young quarterback has been more analogous to a light rain patch than a hurricane in the 2017 campaign. In fact, he threw more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes (13) in the regular season.

With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine that the Patriots will be on the wrong end of a “flurry of touchdowns” Saturday night.

