Texans’ Bill O’Brien Signs Contract Extension As Head Coach; GM Is Hired By Team

Bill O’Brien is staying put in south Texas.

The Houston Texans head coach signed a four-year contract extension with the team Saturday. Texans owner Bob McNair hailed O’Brien after the team announced the deal, which ends widespread speculation over his future with the team.

O’Brien, who has coached Houston since 2014, will return next season hoping to improve on the team’s disappointing 4-12 record in 2017. He previously led the Texans to AFC South division championships in 2015 and 2016.

Houston also announced its appointment of Brian Gaines as general manager on a five-year contract, which sync’s with O’Brien’s extension. Gaines was Houston’s director of pro personnel and then director of player personnel between 2014 and 2016. He was the Buffalo Bills’ vice president of player personnel last season.

Instead of rebuilding the franchise’s football operations from top to bottom, the Texans have opted for stability and continuity as they look to restore momentum toward a brighter future.