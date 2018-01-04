The Rebound: Celtics-Cavs Rivalry, Isaiah Thomas Returns To Boston

This week on “The Rebound” from TD Garden, Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell discuss the biggest topics surrounding the NBA and its players.

They take an in depth look at the Boston Celtics’ 102-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Did LeBron James and the Cavs take the night off? Should Isaiah Thomas have allowed a tribute video to have been played?

Finally, they discuss James Harden’s hamstring injury and what to expect from the C’s and Cavs in the second half of the season. Watch the video above for the complete podcast.