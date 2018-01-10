The Rebound: Celtics In London, Isaiah Thomas Ejected, Stan Van Gundy

This week on “The Rebound,” Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell discuss the biggest topics around the NBA.

They examine the Boston Celtics’ trip to London to take on the Philadelphia 76ers and how the C’s stand at the midway point of their season, as well as Isaiah Thomas being ejected in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The two also get into Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy’s frustration with ESPN’s coverage of LaVar Ball and his relationship to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Check out that and more in this week’s episode of “The Rebound.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel and Bob DeChiara USA TODAY Sports Images