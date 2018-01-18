These Ridiculous Saves Prove Handball Goalies Deserve Your Respect

It’s time we start talking about just how filthy handball goalies are.

The 2018 European Handball Championship is churning out highlight after highlight this week in Croatia. Iceland’s Guojon Valur Sigurosson, for example, scored what might be the greatest handball goal of all time during a match with Serbia on Tuesday.

But it’s not just about the goals. Sometimes it’s about the shoulda-coulda-woulda goals that get denied by handball gatekeepers.

Check out these five outstanding saves from the tournament’s preliminary round:

Who do you think will get the award of Top Save for this preliminary round in the EHF EURO 2018? Have a look and comment which one is your favourite! #ehfeuro2018 #hypnoticgame @hlandslaget @DHB_Teams @handballaustria @MKSZhandball pic.twitter.com/mzBpRzSPcr — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 18, 2018

Deciding which of these saves is the best is a difficult task, but we’re going to go with Czech Republic’s Martin Galia, for his mid-air, full-split denial of Hungary’s Peter Hornyak.

Outside of a rough performance in his team’s 32-15 loss to Spain on Saturday, Galia has been rock-solid between the posts for Czech Republic, allowing 27 goals in both of Czech’s two preliminary-round victories. Furthermore, his 38 percent save-percentage ranks fourth-best among all goalies heading into main-round play.

The 38-year-old will need to up his game, however, if Czech Republic is to earn its first European Handball Championship medal.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/EURO EHF