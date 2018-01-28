This Alley-Oop From UCLA’s Jaylen Hands Was All-Time Disrespectful

Forget dirty fouls, running up the score and talking about someone’s momma.

On Saturday, UCLA guard Jaylen Hands proved an alley-oop can be the ultimate form of disrespect on the basketball court.

During the second half of the Bruins’ 89-73 win over Stanford, Hands delivered a between-the-legs alley-oop to fellow freshman guard Kris Wilkes. As sweet as the play was, what was more impressive was the fact that Hands had the gall to attempt something so preposterous.

Check this out:

So, what was going through Hands’ head on the play?

“I got the rebound and I saw (Wilkes) running,” Hands said after the game, via the Daily Bruin. “And I remember I had a lot of space, so I was like, ‘I have to do something crazy.’ ”

Yeah, that play certainly qualified as “crazy.”

