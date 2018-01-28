Tiger Woods Was Understandably Angry After Heckler Yelled During Putt

Tiger Woods was an unfortunate victim of golf’s cardinal sin Sunday afternoon.

During the final round of the Farmer’s Insurance Open, Woods was attempting a 10-foot birdie putt on the course’s par-5 13th hole. But the 42-year-old missed, thanks in large part to a heckler who yelled during Woods’ backswing.

Check this out:

some idiot just yelled in Tiger's backswing. Totally ridiculous. Uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/HA7fbWD393 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 28, 2018

Can’t blame Woods — or the crowd — for getting upset after that.

Woods shot a 72 in Round 4 to finish 3-under-par for the tournament and tied for 25th on the leaderboard when he entered the clubhouse. The golfing legend obviously is used to finishing with better scores, but the fact he even was playing on Sunday after missing over a year of action was a positive step forward in his latest comeback attempt.

