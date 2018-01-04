Titans DL Jurrell Casey Blasts Blake Bortles, Says Jags QB Always Chokes

Photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The only way the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars could meet in the postseason is in the unlikely event both were to advance to the AFC Championship. But if they do somehow meet, Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey is front-loading all of the trash talk.

Despite the Jags finishing with the better record and the division title, the Titans won both meetings between the two teams this season.

And though they very well may not see each other again this campaign, that is not stopping Casey from throwing some intense shade at Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles in a radio interview on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville.

“As long as Bortles is back there, if the ballgame is in his hands, he’s going to choke,” Casey said, via ESPN.

Casey later clarified his comments on Twitter.

Chill, y’all. I was just hyping our defense. If we put the pressure, some QBs will choke.#OnToKC#TitanUp https://t.co/tWnuLPXK2X — Jurrell Casey (@Jurrellc) January 3, 2018

In some senses, however, Casey does have a pretty good point. In a time where Jacksonville will need him the most, Bortles has been fading while the Jags have dropped the last two games of the season, including an ugly loss Sunday to the Titans.