Titans Hold Team Huddle On Patriots Logo Just Before Divisional Playoff Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Almost no one is picking the Tennessee Titans to leave Gillette Stadium with a victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night, but it’s clear the AFC South club is pretty confident entering the NFL divisional-round matchup.

The Titans held a pre-game huddle at midfield on the Patriots logo just prior to kickoff.

#Titans gather at midfield on the #Patriots logo after coming out of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/u7Mcfef3jd — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 14, 2018

Whether the Titans were trying to make a statement or not, it admittedly was a weird scene.

The Titans held their team huddle on the Patriots logo at midfield. Can’t say I’ve seen that before. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 14, 2018

Titans safety Kevin Byard said earlier this week that he wants to make Patriots quarterback Tom Brady look like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Giving the Patriots extra motivation doesn’t usually work out for their opponents, but the Titans don’t seem to care after an upset win against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.