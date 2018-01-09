Titans OL Taylor Lewan Not Buying Reported Discord Within Patriots

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Count Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan among those who do not believe there is tension within the New England Patriots.

Since a report surfaced citing a substantial amount of tension between Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, those both in and out of the organization have given their respective take on what they believe the vibe to be.

And following his conversation on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday, it’s pretty clear Lewan is of the mindset that there is no value to the report.

“I feel like the Patriots for so long have been so great with the owner, the coaching staff, the quarterback, everybody’s gotten along so well,” Lewan said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I’m going to sit here and say this is media BS. This is people watching the perfect storm of individuals together on this dynasty, and people want to throw a wrench in it.

“I’m not biting that there’s actually some turmoil going on over there. Who knows? I might be totally wrong. I might be 100 percent right. I don’t think there’s as much going on there as people say there is.”

Here’s his full statements from the interview.

"I think every single person in the world is counting us out in this one." @Titans OL @TaylorLewan77 knows the uphill battle facing his team this weekend against the #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/gX4PamcSmQ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 8, 2018

Of course, Lewan — like many — is on the outside looking in, but nevertheless, complimenting the amicability of the team you’re about to play in a playoff game doesn’t do you much good if you don’t mean it.

Brady also certainly shot down the legitimacy of the report in more ways than one Tuesday on WEEI, claiming that multiple parts of the story were “so far” from the truth.