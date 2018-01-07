Titans Owner Now Backing Mike Mularkey After Playoff Win Over Chiefs

Photo via Denny MedleyUSA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been a crazy two days for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey.

Before the Titans playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, rumors began circling that Mularkey’s job security hinged on whether the Titans won or lost. If Tennessee lost, as many predicted, the team reportedly was ready to pursue New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to take over as head coach.

But then something crazy happened: The Titans beat the Chiefs 22-21 at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the thrilling upset, Mularkey was awfully candid about how the rumors affected him and his family.

#Titans coach Mike Mularkey thought he’d be fired. Then they rallied from 18 down to stun the #Chiefs. What a day. pic.twitter.com/ep7YRgdA9C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2018

Well, Mularkey got the support he was looking for Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a statement from Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk:

The #Titans give coach Mike Mularkey the support he was looking for, announcing he’ll be their head coach in 2018. A statement from controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk: pic.twitter.com/sadMRiZpK0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2018

Now, if we’re being cynical, we could point out that “moving forward” simply could mean Mularkey’s job is safe at least until next Week, when the Titans will face either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round. Strunk might be implying that Mularkey will lead the Titans in 2018, but she doesn’t explicitly say it.

Regardless, the Titans now should have no problem focusing on their next game.