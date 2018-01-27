Tom Brady Avoiding Distractions, Including ‘Tom Vs. Time,’ Before Super Bowl

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is releasing a six-part docuseries leading up to Super Bowl LII entitled “Tom Vs. Time” on Facebook. But the quarterback seemingly doesn’t want to talk about it.

The first “chapter” was released Thursday. You can watch it here.

Brady avoided a question about the docuseries when it was announced. On Saturday, a reporter began asking Brady a question about “Tom vs. Time” by saying he knew the QB wouldn’t any distractions a week before the Super Bowl.

“But? Let’s talk about distractions,” Brady said jokingly.

The reporter then finished his question, asking why Brady decided to take part in the docuseries and how he felt about it.

“Yeah, we’ll stick to football this week too, so,” Brady said. “I like that no distractions part. Thank you.”

Here’s the release schedule for the first five installments of “Tom vs. Time.”

Chapter 1: Thursday, Jan. 25, noon

Chapter 2: Sunday, Jan. 28, noon

Chapter 3: Tuesday, Jan. 30, noon

Chapter 4: Thursday, Feb. 2, noon

Chapter 5: Sunday, Feb. 4, noon

Chapter 5 will be released hours before the Patriots take on the Philadephia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.