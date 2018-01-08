Tom Brady Finds Zen Amid ‘Storm’ In Latest Mysterious Instagram Post

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady has found his outlet for addressing adversity: Instagram, of course.

The New England Patriots quarterback was the subject of a recent ESPN exposé, which reported a serious “power struggle” between him, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft. Brady responded to that report in a radio interview this weekend, but on Monday, the veteran QB decided to take control of the narrative.

Here’s what he posted on Instagram and Facebook as the Patriots prepare for Saturday’s AFC divisional-round matchup with the Tennessee Titans:

The post includes a photo from the team’s fogged-filled win over the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season and is captioned by an unattributed inspirational quote.

Of course, that quote might just be about the challenge facing New England as it attempts to defend its Super Bowl title. But we’ll read between the lines here and suggest the “storm” is Brady’s nod to the noise surrounding Foxboro in the wake of ESPN’s report.

This isn’t the first Instagram post of its kind from the veteran QB, either. As the Patriots were preparing for a huge Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers following an upset loss to the Miami Dolphins, Brady posted a similarly mysterious inspirational quote to social media.

New England went on to win that Steelers game in dramatic fashion, so Pats fans should be pleased that Brady is getting his message out.