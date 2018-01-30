Tom Brady Hopes Radio Host Who Made Comment About Daughter Isn’t Fired

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t looking to get anyone released.

Brady told the media Monday at Super Bowl LII Opening Night that he hopes WEEI radio host Alex Reimer, who called the QB’s 5-year-old daughter a “pissant” on Thursday night, doesn’t get fired.

BRADY ON REIMER#Patriots QB asked three times about @AlexReimer1 and his comment about his daughter and Brady says he hopes he doesn't get fired.#WEEI #WBZ #SBLII pic.twitter.com/CCApTQTxpF — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) January 30, 2018

“I’d hate for that to happen,” Brady told reporters.

“I think we all have careers, and we all make mistakes. I’d hate for someone to have to change their life over something like that. That was certainly not what he intended.”

Reimer was suspended indefinitely by the station.

Brady calls in weekly to WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” show. He cut the interview short Monday morning when asked about his docu-series “Tom vs. Time.” Brady cited Reimer’s comments and said he might not come back on the show.

Brady also told reporters he hasn’t thought about whether he’ll go back on the station.