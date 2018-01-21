Tom Brady, Jalen Ramsey Jaw Before Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady and Jalen Ramsey already are getting to know each other.

During warmups for the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, the star quarterback and outspoken cornerback exchanged verbal jabs with each other on the field.

Tom Brady vs Jalen Ramsey, it already began [NBC] pic.twitter.com/DNRWD8lwzJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2018

Ramsey, as you may know, guaranteed the Jaguars would beat the Patriots and win the Super Bowl after Jacksonville defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round.

While the Florida State product quickly is becoming a household name, he might want to watch what he says to TB12. Brady and the Patriots are preparing to play in their seventh straight AFC title game and 12th of Brady’s career.

In fact, Brady has reached the conference title game in 75 percent of his seasons, which is higher than Jags QB Blake Bortles’ career completion percentage (59).

We’re sure this won’t be the last time we see Brady and Ramsey going at each other Sunday.