Tom Brady Not Interested In Discussing Documentary Ahead Of Titans Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — News broke this week that Tom Brady will be the subject of an in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary series set for release later this month — one that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick might or might not know exists.

“Tom vs. Time” promises to reveal a side of the superstar quarterback that the public never has seen before. But Brady wasn’t interested in hyping up the series during his Thursday afternoon news conference.

Asked why he chose to make a documentary, Brady, who is preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, replied: “That’s a good question.”

Would he like to answer it, the reporter asked?

“This is about Tennessee,” Brady said. “We’re two days away from the biggest game of the season.”

So no comments on the documentary?

“We’ll see after the Tennessee game,” Brady said.

Here’s the trailer for “Tom vs. Time,” which will steam on Facebook Watch:

