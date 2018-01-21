Tom Brady Not Wearing Glove On Injured Hand, Has Thumb Wrapped In Warmups

Tom Brady emerged from the New England Patriots’ locker room with 49 minutes until kickoff, and all eyes were on the quarterback’s injured right hand.

Brady is not wearing a glove for warmups prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he does have a small black wrap on his right thumb. Brady suffered a hand injury Wednesday in practice.

Brady still might choose to wear a glove on his right hand in the game depending on how he throws during warmups and game-time temperature. It’s currently 50 degrees in Foxboro, Mass., and the temperature is supposed to drop to 48 at kickoff. Brady always wears a glove on his left hand.

Here’s video of Brady warming up before the game.

Here’s a look at Tom Brady’s warmup throws. pic.twitter.com/0nB6JBwTjd — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 21, 2018

I call this one “Tom Brady throws a football to Danny Amendola.” pic.twitter.com/CjHPc5fR3a — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 21, 2018

Here’s a video of Tom Brady throwing pic.twitter.com/8fHpjLDgqq — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 21, 2018

Looks pretty normal.

