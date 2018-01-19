Tom Brady Only Offers ‘We’ll See’ About AFC Championship Playing Status

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was expected to confirm he would play Sunday through an injured right hand while meeting with the media Friday. He didn’t.

Brady, who wore two red gloves straight off the practice field, would only say “we’ll see” when asked if he would be ready to play in the upcoming AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady previously has been listed on the injury report this season with left shoulder and Achilles injuries. He has taken the opportunity to confirm he would play through those injuries in past news conferences. This was a change of pace for this season for Brady to leave his status in the air.

Brady wouldn’t talk about his right hand injury, which was suffered Wednesday in practice. It reportedly occurred when a teammate bumped into him during a handoff. As of Wednesday, a source close to Brady said the QB “should be OK” for Sunday.

Brady was limited in practice Wednesday and didn’t participate Thursday. The Patriots’ final injury report of the week will be issued around 4 p.m.

Brady said he was on the field for Friday’s entire practice and that “it was fun.”