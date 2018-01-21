Tom Brady, Patriots Get Hilarious Super Bowl Haircuts In Latest TB Times

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are on to Minnesota.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LII with a thrilling 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. And in preparation for football’s biggest stage, Tom Brady and a few of his teammates decided to get some clever hairdos in the latest edition of the TB Times.

#superbowlcuts A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:28pm PST

Brady has had a multitude of hairstyles over the course of his 18 seasons with the Patriots, but a bowl cut undoubtedly would be the quarterback’s worst.

We wonder how Gisele would feel about it.