Tom Brady, Patriots Get Hilarious Super Bowl Haircuts In Latest TB Times

The New England Patriots are on to Minnesota.
The Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LII with a thrilling 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. And in preparation for football’s biggest stage, Tom Brady and a few of his teammates decided to get some clever hairdos in the latest edition of the TB Times.
Brady has had a multitude of hairstyles over the course of his 18 seasons with the Patriots, but a bowl cut undoubtedly would be the quarterback’s worst.
We wonder how Gisele would feel about it.
