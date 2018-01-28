Tom Brady, Patriots Preparing For ‘Unique Environment’ At Super Bowl LII

Preparing for the Super Bowl is nothing new for Tom Brady, but that doesn’t mean the star quarterback isn’t enjoying the leadup to the New England Patriots’ tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

The 40-year-old quarterback discussed the week of preparation, as well as Rob Gronkowski’s appearance at practice, in his press conference Saturday, noting that he thinks coach Bill Belichick does a great job of preparing the players for the Super Bowl.

Brady also noted how different the environment is at the Super Bowl, and how the week of preparation helps the team be successful in that super-charged environment.

To hear more from Brady, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.