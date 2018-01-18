Tom Brady Postpones News Conference Again, Will Address Media Friday

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’ll be at least another day before we get the inside scoop on Tom Brady’s hand injury.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s scheduled Thursday afternoon news conference was postponed, with the team announcing he instead will address the media Friday.

Brady also was scheduled to hold a presser Wednesday at Gillette Stadium but canceled it after injuring his right (throwing) hand in the Patriots’ first practice of the week.

X-rays on the hand reportedly came back negative, and Brady practiced Thursday, wearing Under Armour gloves on both hands.

#tb12 Tom Brady wears a glove on his injured throwing hand as he speaks with backup Brian Hoyer @Patriots practice. #bostonherald pic.twitter.com/FchnDWfFzB — Matt West (@westipix) January 18, 2018

The Patriots are preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Brady, who has not missed a game due to injury since 2008, is expected to play, according to multiple reports.