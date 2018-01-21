Tom Brady Releases Statement On ‘Fluke Injury’ Before AFC Title Game

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady has broken the silence on his mysterious hand injury.

The New England Patriots quarterback suffered an injury to his throwing hand while making a handoff at Wednesday’s practice and refused to divulge any information prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But the 40-year-old quarterback released a statement on the injury to Westwood One just prior to kickoff at Gillette Stadium, calling it a “fluke injury.”

“It was just a very fluke injury,” the statement reads, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It was something that’s happened a lot of times over the course of my career and there was a collision in practice and, you know, my hand suffered a bit of an injury, but hopefully I can go out there and still be really effective and we’ll see what I can do today.”

Brady is playing in his seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game, and while it was reported he would wear a glove on his throwing hand, he came out for warmups with just some tape around the stitches.