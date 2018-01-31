Tom Brady Reveals Most Inspirational Women In His Life In Moving Exchange

Tom Brady had an opportunity to give his dad a heartfelt shoutout last year at Super Bowl LI Opening Night before the New England Patriots faced the Atlanta Falcons.

On Monday night, the Patriots quarterback showed his mom, Galynn, and his wife, Gisele, some love when asked by a young reporter ahead of New England’s Super Bowl LII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles who he considers to be the two most inspiring women in his life.

The question came from Natalie Blank, a 10-year-old from Franklin, Tenn., who won the grand prize in Panini America’s season-long Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter sweepstakes: a chance to cover Super Bowl LII Opening Night in Minneapolis. The touching exchange was similar to last year’s scene in Houston, where Brady got every emotional while talking about his father, Tom Brady Sr., after being asked to reveal his hero.

Brady is a family man, which we also witnessed earlier in the day Monday when the five-time Super Bowl champion cut short his weekly radio interview with WEEI over a disparaging comment made about his daughter on-air last week by one of the station’s employees. You could say family probably is the only thing more important to Brady than football.