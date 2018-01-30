Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Story About First Chewing Tobacco Experience

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — As the poster child for the TB12 Method, Tom Brady is extremely particular about what he puts into his body, making the story he told Tuesday all the more entertaining.

Asked about the time he spent in Minnesota as a child, Brady, whose mother was born and raised in the state, recalled a fishing trip with his uncles that included an unfortunate introduction to chewing tobacco.

“I’ve had a lot of great memories (in Minnesota),” the New England Patriots quarterback told reporters during a Super Bowl LII media session at the Mall of America. “I remember my uncles gave me chewing tobacco for the first time when I was really young. It’s a pretty good story.

“We were fishing. We went sun fishing. On the way home, I said, ‘I want to try it.’ They said, ‘Look, if we give it to you, then you can’t spit it out until you get home.’ It was, like, a 30-minute drive back to my grandpa’s farm. So, of course, they give it to me, and within five minutes, I’m outside of the car throwing up all over the place.

“I don’t think I’ve had much chewing tobacco since then.”

Brady will look to hoist his sixth Lombardi Trophy this Sunday when the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.