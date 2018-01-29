Here’s Radio Host’s ‘Pissant’ Comment About Tom Brady’s Daughter That Upset QB

Tom Brady’s Monday morning was more eventful than some people’s entire year — or life, even.

The New England Patriots quarterback is devoting most of his waking hours to preparing for Super Bowl LII. But he took some time out of that preparation to fulfill a weekly obligation to Boston sports radio network WEEI where he appears on the “Kirk and Callahan Show.”

However, Brady cut his appearance short this week over recent comments made by WEEI host Alex Reimer. The comments came last Thursday when Reimer and WEEI’s Mike Mutnansky reviewed the first episode of Brady’s new Facebook Watch series “Tom Vs. Time.”

In the first scene, Brady can be seen and heard interacting with his 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake Brady. For whatever reason, Reimer — in his conversation with Mutnansky — referred to the young girl as “an annoying little pissant.”

Here’s how the conversation went down:

Reimer: It was Patriots porn!

Mutnansky: I did not use that phrase.

Reimer: I know. I was hoping you did, though.

Mutnansky: So you could mock me for it?

Reimer: Yeah.

Mutnansky: Sorry I didn’t do it. Um, what’d you think (about the show)?

Reimer: I thought it was fine.

Mutnansky: Jesus.

Reimer: (Laughing.) It was OK.

Mutnansky: Just fine? Come on.

Reimer: I thought the first scene was so staged. Where Brady’s, like, in the kitchen, his kid’s being an annoying little pissant, like …

The audio can be heard below.

Brady was respectful in his response before quickly shutting down the interview, which might be not only his final chat of the season but the final interview he gives WEEI for a long time.

If the comments are still bothering Brady, he didn’t let it show later Monday morning. A fired-up Brady revved up the crowd at Patriot Place in Foxboro where he dropped the mic during a pep rally before the Patriots departed for Minnesota to continue preparations to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Brady will undoubtedly get more questions about the ordeal Monday night where he’ll be a prominent figure in Super Bowl Opening Night aka the event formerly known as media day.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images