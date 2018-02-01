Tom Brady’s High School Sends Patriots QB Awesome Message Ahead Of Super Bowl

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

There are some folks on the West Coast who are pulling for Tom Brady this Sunday.

While there are four NFL teams to root for in California, the New England Patriots still have some fans in the Golden State thanks to Brady, who grew up in San Mateo, Calif.

Ahead of the New England’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, countless students of Brady’s high school came together to wish he and the Patriots well in their quest for a sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s the cool message sent from Junípero Serra High School:

Considering Brady is all about teamwork, he surely must be appreciative of all of the students who came together to make this happen.

If New England does in fact “Beat Philly” at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be another shining moment in Brady’s football life, which all began back in San Mateo.